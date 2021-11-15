Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $77.27

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,665. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

