Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $119.63

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.84.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.82. 11,022,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 13,820.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

