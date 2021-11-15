Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$5.43

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.39.

CHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,192. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.36 million and a PE ratio of -30.66. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.