Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $117.63

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. 236,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

