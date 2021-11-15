Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 1,136.88

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($14.54).

FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRES stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 966.80 ($12.63). 247,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,686. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,467.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

