Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $71.31

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.