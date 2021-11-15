Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MAX traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $18.23. 336,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.