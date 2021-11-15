Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 350.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $18.23. 336,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

