Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT at $1,015.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DNNGY opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

