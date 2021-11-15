Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $124.20

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,034,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

