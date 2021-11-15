Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 71.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

