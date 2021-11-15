Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,765

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

SMIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:SMIN traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,489.50 ($19.46). 568,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,511.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Also, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

