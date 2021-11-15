Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $116.58

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

