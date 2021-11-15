Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

