Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&W Seed’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a report released on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

