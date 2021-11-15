Brokers Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 968,370 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

