Brokers Set Expectations for Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

