BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

