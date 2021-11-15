BSCView (BSCV) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $292,373.65 and approximately $24,615.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCView has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.20 or 1.00448381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.46 or 0.07154995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

