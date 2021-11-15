Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $27,620,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $18,719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $5,358,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.