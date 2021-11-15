Burt Wealth Advisors Has $359,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

