Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.29. 117,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.