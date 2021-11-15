Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $68,123.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00421568 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

