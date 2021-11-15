Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

