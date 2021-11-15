Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,594 shares of company stock worth $30,477,685. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $181.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $182.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

