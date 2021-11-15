CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CAI International worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $49,906,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $25,873,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at $12,220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $12,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

