California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

