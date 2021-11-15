California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.21 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of WesBanco worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $35.64 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

