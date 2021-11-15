California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $23.06 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

