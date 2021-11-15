California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,679 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,053.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $695,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

