Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

ELY stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

