Canaccord Genuity Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

