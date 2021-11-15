Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

DOTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.29. The firm has a market cap of £745.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.