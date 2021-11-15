Canaccord Genuity Trims SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $768.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

