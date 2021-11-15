Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

