Canandaigua National Corp Buys 268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $119.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

