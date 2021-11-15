Canandaigua National Corp Buys 361 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.