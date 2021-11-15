Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 176,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

