Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

