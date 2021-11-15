Canandaigua National Corp Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

