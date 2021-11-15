Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

