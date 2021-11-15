Canandaigua National Corp Sells 142 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $404.91 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.41 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

