Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,671 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.23 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.09 and a 12-month high of $372.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

