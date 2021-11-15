Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,742 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 51.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zoetis by 113.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 174,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 65.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

