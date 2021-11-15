Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAJ stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

