Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a P/E ratio of -200.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,618,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.