Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $41.97 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

