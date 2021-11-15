Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 4,553 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.