Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 4,553 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.