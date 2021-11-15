Capital Advantage Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$79.14 during midday trading on Monday. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.