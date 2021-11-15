Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12,738.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 189,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.