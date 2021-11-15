Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 55.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

